Council appoints two new board members to GHL - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 - 14:30

Gisborne District Council has appointed two new board members to Gisborne Holdings Limited (GHL), its commercial business arm.

John Rae and councillor Josh Wharehinga have been appointed to the board on shorter terms of 12 months due to this year’s section 17a service review.

Council is required by legislation to undertake the review every six years to ensure its operations are fit-for-purpose and cost-effective for the TairÄwhiti community.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz welcomes both new board members and thanks outgoing member Jacqueline Haapu-Blake, who is leaving the board to become a Family Court Judge.

"I’m excited about what this year will bring for GHL and I’m looking forward to working with the board on the positive possibilities for the future of Council’s assets," says Mayor Stoltz.

"I also thank Jacqueline for her valuable service to the board and wish her the best for the future."

Her sentiments are reiterated by GHL board chair Dave Mullooly.

"We would like to wish Jacqueline all the best for her appointment as a Family Court Judge and thank her for the time, effort and professionalism she brought to GHL," says Mr Mullooly.

"I welcome the newly-appointed directors and the experience they will bring. Having a councillor on the board will bring better strategic alignment between Council and GHL."

Mr Rae brings substantial experience in the infrastructure, energy, waste and investment sectors. He was also former Eastland Group director, Activate Tairawhiti chairman and on the National Infrastructure Advisory Board.

Council aligns its strategic vision with GHL in the appointment of councillor Wharehinga, who is Deputy Mayor, Deputy Chair of Hauora TairÄwhiti and a third term councillor.

"Following the outcome of the review we’ll look at extending the terms of both Mr Rae and Wharehinga and even the appointment of a third board member," added Mayor Stoltz.

The first GHL board meeting is on Thursday February 10, 2022.