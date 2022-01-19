Salvation Army appeals for donations to support Tonga

Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 - 14:31

The Salvation Army is asking for donations to support its humanitarian and recovery efforts in Tonga following the severe volcanic eruption and tsunami on 15 January.

"We are very concerned for the wellbeing of people caught up in this terrible disaster, including our own staff in Tonga," says Salvation Army Territorial Commander Commissioner Mark Campbell.

"With communications down, we haven’t been able to establish contact with any of our staff in Tonga since the disaster, but our thoughts and prayers are with them along with everyone in Tonga."

The Salvation Army has been present in Tonga for more than 30 years, with staff currently based on the islands of Tongatapu and Vava’u.

"We know that Salvation Army staff will be working with authorities and using their established networks to do whatever they can to help people in need. This will likely include redeploying existing supplies on the ground to the humanitarian response, providing emergency shelter for people who have lost their homes and comforting with emotional support."

People in New Zealand are being asked to donate to The Salvation Army’s Pacific Emergency Fund, with funds going to support humanitarian, recovery and development efforts in Tonga, and parts of Fiji also affected by the tsunami. Donations may be made by calling 0800 53 00 00, or online at salvationarmy.org.nz/pacificemergencyfund or by direct deposit into The Salvation Army bank account BNZ 02 0568 0091726 02 with a note ‘Tonga’.

The Salvation Army currently provides a range of social and community services in Tonga, including early childhood education, food parcels, medical supplies and household items, an alcohol and drug awareness centre and a number of churches.