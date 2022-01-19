Three Lotto players win $333,3333

Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 - 21:15

Three lucky Lotto players around the country will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Onehunga Mall Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Manawatu-Whanganui and Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Whanganui will also be celebrating tonight after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Pak N Save Whanganui in Whanganui.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland is now in the Orange traffic light setting. As a result, we are delighted that the live Lotto draw is back on TVNZ and will continue to take place while Auckland is in the Orange traffic light setting. Due to the Black Clash cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8pm.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto NZ store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.