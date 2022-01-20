Creative Communities Scheme Hamilton now open!

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 07:58

Calling all creatives in Kirikiriroa - Creative Communities Scheme funding is now open!

Hamilton’s Creative Communities Scheme supports community arts initiatives that help grow and promote creativity in Kirikiriroa.

Creative Waikato, which administers the fund on behalf of Hamilton City Council, is seeking project applications focussing on at least one of the scheme’s three criteria - access and participation, diversity, or young people.

In the last funding round 27 local projects received funding including theatre productions, drumming courses, concerts, exhibitions, drag shows, pottery workshops and more.

One local artist delighted to receive funding in the last round was David Tasker, who is organising a drag event in Hamilton called Category Is: The Blaster Ball. "Drag is a diverse artform and I’m so excited to see it recognised and celebrated here in Hamilton," he says.

"The Creative Communities Scheme grant has allowed me to take this idea and turn it into a reality without the stress of wondering how I'm going to pay for everything."

Creative Waikato funding advisor Adrienne Clothier says "It’s always so exciting to see the range of creative activities that people want to do within Hamilton. For this funding round we are looking for creative projects that will begin after the 14th April, and if it’s a project with positive creative benefits and outcomes for the community, we do our best to provide some financial support."

Funding can cover costs for short-term projects, such as materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel or workshop facilitators, and marketing and promotion of arts activities.

Applications to the Creative Communities Scheme can be made through Council’s online funding application system.

For more information about the scheme, or to arrange an appointment with a funding advisor, contact Creative Waikato on hello@creativewaikato.co.nz or 0508 427 892.

The funding round closes at 5pm on Friday 25 February.