Have a say on the health of your town centre - Marlborough DC

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 12:55

Every two years the Marlborough District Council takes the ‘temperature’ of the central business district in Blenheim and Picton.

The Marlborough Town Centre Health Check is a snapshot in time of how both CBDs are performing.

Council’s Economic Development Manager Neil Henry said the survey captured the views of CBD users based on a recent visit. "We want to find out where they came from, how they got there, what they did and how long they stayed."

The final health check report contains several sections, of which the survey is one.

"Other sections are composition of the town centre including occupancy types and vacancies, vitality of the town centre, environmental quality, pedestrian routes and transport facilities," said Mr Henry.

"It is evident people are passionate about their town centres with the high number of responses we have already received. We are keen to progress to the next stage, so we encourage people to have their say now."

The deadline for the survey has been brought forward to Wednesday 26 January at 5.00 pm. A report detailing the findings of the ‘health check’ will be released to the public once completed.

To complete the Marlborough Town Centre Health Check Survey, go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarlHealthCheck21-22