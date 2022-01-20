Message to boaties - check boats for marine pests - GDC

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 14:38

With the Bay Bonanza fishing competition on next weekend, it’s a timely reminder for boaties to check the hulls of their boats are clean from marine pests.

Council Biosecurity team leader Philip Karaitiana says marine pests can "hitchhike" on the biofouling on boat hulls, often hiding in the hard-to-reach areas such as the keel, intakes and propellers.

"Help us protect our waters this summer by checking boats and keeping an eye out for marine pests or unusual sightings.

Marine pest Mediterranean Fanworm has been found in our harbour before.

"This week the dive team from Bay of Plenty Regional Council arrive in town to check our Inner Harbour for any sign of fanworm and if needed, eradicate it."

Mr Karaitiana says every vessel entering our harbour will need to comply with Council’s Regional Pest Management Plan by having no more than a ‘slime layer’ visible.

"However, if you think you have found a pest - please don’t try and remove it.

"The advice is to mark your location, take a photo and call it in by contacting Council’s marine biosecurity team on 0800 653 800 or Biosecurity NZ pest hotline (0800 80 99 66)."

To find out more about marine pests or to check a region’s rules visit marine pests.nz or visit the Marine Biosecurity page on our website and check out the Regional Pest Management Plan.