February roadworks planned for Makaraka - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 15:41

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes as major road works start on Main Road Makaraka in the first week of February.

Between Granny Tarr and Halbert Street, roadworks will remove existing road faults by ripping up the old road, adding aggregate and cement to strengthen the underlying pavements and then resealing the road.

The project is expected to take one month and cost $538,000.

The Government has subsidised 68 per cent of the project cost with Council funding the balance.

Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave Hadfield says Main Road Makaraka has a daily traffic total of 8500 vehicles per day so there will be disruption to residents and motorists during February.

"Working at night was discounted because four weeks of construction noise would have been inconsiderate to Makaraka residents. However, once the project is finished motorists will notice a definite improvement in ride quality."

Mr Hadfield says letter drops to residents were completed this week.

"An electronic sign will also be used to inform motorists of the upcoming road works."

During the day, traffic will be able to travel through the sites under temporary speed restrictions. Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic management teams and observe temporary traffic management signage.

Council thanks motorists and residents for their patience as it commits to essential roading maintenance over the coming months.