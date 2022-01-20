Infrastructure New Zealand: Support for Tonga

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 16:03

I’m sure we’ve all watched with disbelief the impact of devastating recent events in Tonga in recent days. While the situation is still becoming clearer, the volcanic eruption and tsunami have clearly caused considerable and widespread damage.

Infrastructure New Zealand is mindful of the contribution our infrastructure sector can make to Tonga’s recovery and has been in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is helping to coordinate the response. We have been advised that offering a detailed package of support would be most helpful, and we expect further, more detailed advice in the next few days.

Infrastructure New Zealand is looking to establish what support the sector is able to provide, before going back to MFAT with a collective offering. Members may also wish to donate to one of the many funds set up to help the recovery effort.

Please consider what contribution your company may be able to make - people, equipment and other resources - and we’ll be in touch with further information, hopefully in the next few days.