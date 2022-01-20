Otago Polytechnic excited about new executive appointments

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 17:06

Otago Polytechnic is excited to welcome Megan Potiki and Jason Tibble to new executive leadership roles next week.

The pair will join Otago Polytechnic’s Te KÄhui Manukura (formerly Executive Leadership Team) on Monday, 24 January.

Megan Potiki has been appointed Manukura Tuarua - Mana Taurite/Deputy Chief Executive Partnership and Equity.

Jason Tibble will start as Manukura Tuarua - Ara Tauira/Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey, helping ensure learners remain at the fore of our decision-making.

"Megan and Jason bring a wealth of mana, expertise and passion to Otago Polytechnic," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Megan, who joins us from the University of Otago, has also had a governance role with Otago Polytechnic for several years.

"As Manukura Tuarua - Mana Taurite/Deputy Chief Executive Partnership and Equity, she will work within the Office of the Kaitohutohu to uphold the mana of our partnerships with rÅ«naka and the local MÄori community, and advancing the educational aspirations of iwi, hapÅ« and whanau," Dr Gibbons says.

"Jason, meanwhile, will bring excellent strategic thinking, great community connections and mana, as well as a new and innovative perspective into Te KÄhui Manukura, and our wider team.

"He is formerly the Regional Commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for all of government in Otago and Southland." Dr Gibbons says.