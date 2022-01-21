Claire Edmondson appointed Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive

Friday, 21 January, 2022 - 16:34

Claire Edmondson has been appointed Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive.

Board Chair Margaret Devlin said the Board made the decision in December. Ms Edmondson had been Infrastructure New Zealand General Manager since July.

"Claire’s background and experience in policy, Government and big infrastructure projects in post-quake Christchurch brings a lot to Infrastructure New Zealand," Margaret Devlin said.

"Claire has more than 20 years’ consulting experience specialising in central and local government public policy, working on several matters of national importance, including large-scale infrastructure projects.

"Claire held several post-quake roles in Christchurch - as Chief Advisor to the Chief Executive of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA), and was later Acting Chief of Staff to Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel. She was also Strategic Advisor to the Crown Manager of Christchurch City Council following the Council’s loss of accreditation to issue building consents, and Establishment Lead for Communications and Governance in the Crown company OtÄkaro, responsible for delivery of major infrastructure projects in central Christchurch.

"Claire was also a Senior Advisor to the Royal Commission into the Canterbury Earthquakes, and the Senior Ministerial Advisor to the Minister of Education on the post-quake Christchurch Schools Renewal Programme and Novapay. She has also worked as a management consultant".

Claire hails from the UK, has a legal background, and is currently completing a PhD in law and criminology.

Claire Edmondson said she was looking forward to advocating for the sector on some key issues of importance to all New Zealanders.

"The quality of our infrastructure plays a massive part in our quality of life every day.

"When we asked members what the most important issues were at our Building Nations conference in November, they unfailingly zeroed in on our infrastructure deficit, climate change, and the skills shortage affecting the sector. These are all things we need to address urgently and will form part of Infrastructure New Zealand’s future strategy.

"I’m looking forward to advocating on the sector’s behalf on those and other important issues, including diversity within our sector," Ms Edmondson said.