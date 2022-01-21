MidCentral DHB prepared to respond to COVID-19 in the Community

Friday, 21 January, 2022 - 18:07

Following today’s announcement from the Ministry of Health that there is a positive case of the Omicron variant in ManawatÅ«, the MidCentral District Health Board is encouraging the community to prepare for living with COVID-19.

MidCentral District Health Board COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies said that preparations for COVID-19 and Omicron have been well underway in the lead up to the announcement of this case.

"We always knew that it was a matter of when, not if, COVID-19 returned to our community. Part of the transition to living with COVID-19 includes both the DHB and the community being adequately prepared to support cases isolating at home, and to provide care to those who need to come to the hospital."

Preparations within the DHB have included the establishment of a Central Coordination Hub, a partnership between primary health, secondary health, Iwi and the Ministry of Social Development.

"The Central Coordination Hub has been stood up in response to this case and is ensuring that there is appropriate capacity for testing, including any pop-up clinics that are required. Primary healthcare and welfare services are responding to people that are isolating in the community.

"While our focus remains on isolating Omicron and stopping the transmission, Delta is still circulating in the community around the country and this will not be the last time we see a positive case."

The DHB encourages the community to do what they can to prepare their whÄnau and households for living with COVID-19.

"We know that most people will be able to isolate themselves safely at home with manageable symptoms and will have networks of friends and family that can support them by contactless drop-offs of supplies, but there will be those who need our help - for health and welfare needs. We are prepared to support these whÄnau when the need arises.

"There are simple things the community can do to prepare - including having discussions about tamariki in shared care, ensuring that you have a few days of supplies on hand, the ability to work from home if possible, and ensuring that you get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19."

COVID-19 tests will be available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North over the long weekend, including Monday, from 8.30am - 4pm.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

For the latest locations of interest please visit the Ministry of Health website.

General Update

Yesterday, 297 tests were processed in the MidCentral rohe. This is an increase on the 216 tests processed the day prior.

MidCentral is currently sitting at 93 percent fully vaccinated for the general population, with 87 percent of MÄori and 95 percent of Pasifika fully vaccinated. Palmerston North has 99 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, while ManawatÅ« is sitting at 96 percent. We have delivered 322,366 total doses with 33,223 booster doses across the rohe. Please note - this is based on the eligible population aged 12 and up and is current as of 20 January 2022.