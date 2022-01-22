Eight Lotto players win $125,000

Saturday, 22 January, 2022 - 21:03

Eight lucky Lotto players around the country will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $125,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Whangarei

My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza (x2) / Papamoa

MyLotto / Manawatu - Whanganui

Countdown Kilbirnie / Wellington

MyLotto / Wellington

Countdown Redwoodtown / Blenheim

MyLotto / Invercargill

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland is now in the Orange traffic light setting. As a result, we are delighted that the live Lotto draw is back on TVNZ and will continue to take place while Auckland is in the Orange traffic light setting.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.