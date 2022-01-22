Seventeen Lotto players win Second Division

|
Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after winning $18,327 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $28,804. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players in Taranaki and Nelson.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Store / Location
View Road Dairy / Auckland
MyLotto (X3) / Auckland
Sai Super Store / Auckland
MyLotto / Waikato
Bin Inn Hamilton East / Hamilton
MyLotto (+PB) / Taranaki
Pak n Save Lower Hutt (X2) / Lower Hutt
MyLotto (+PB) / Nelson
Richmond Night N Day / Richmond
MyLotto / Buller
MyLotto / Grey
MyLotto (X2) / Christchurch
Night n Day Church Street / Queenstown
All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.
Auckland is now in the Orange traffic light setting. As a result, we are delighted that the live Lotto draw is back on TVNZ and will continue to take place while Auckland is in the Orange traffic light setting.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
