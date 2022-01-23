'Dunedin well prepared' as country moves to Red

Sunday, 23 January, 2022 - 14:05

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the city is well prepared to again step up the fight against Covid-19.

The Government has announced that, following community transmission of the Omicron variant, all of New Zealand will move to the Red light setting from 11.59pm tonight (Sunday).

Mr Hawkins says he appreciates the Red light setting will be worrying for some people, but it was inevitable this would happen at some point.

"As a city, we’re in a better position than we have been to cope, with high vaccination rates helping to protect vulnerable people," he says.

"This isn't lockdown. There are no travel restrictions. Businesses will remain open and schools will reopen as planned.

"There will be further restrictions, however, on things like limits for gatherings. This will be particularly tough for our events and hospitality industries, and on faith communities in larger places of worship."

Mr Hawkins says it’s now more important than ever to get vaccinated/boosted, wear a mask and contact trace.

"Also, have a plan to manage your lives from home if you need to isolate. Make sure you have access to the food and medicines you need, but not any more than you might need," he says.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says she is not anticipating much in the way of further disruption to council services and facilities as a result of the move to the Red light setting.

Ms Graham says the DCC will continue to use the vaccine pass system for entry to its facilities to help keep everyone safe.