Clutha Council introduces My Vaccine Pass as part of move to red

Monday, 24 January, 2022 - 13:08

With the move to the red traffic light on Sunday night, here at Clutha District Council we are making some changes to the way we operate.

Steve Hill, Chief Executive, says "The shift of likely prevalence from the Delta variant to Omicron is a gamechanger and has meant revising our position under Red. Our main focus is on continuing to provide services to our ratepayers, contractors and staff while taking all appropriate steps to keep people safe."

From Tuesday 25 January 2022 we will be requiring everyone coming on to a Council site to show a valid My Vaccine Pass (MVP), this includes our offices, swimming pools and libraries.

However, solid waste facilities (transfer stations and Mt Cooee landfill) will not require a valid MVP.

When Councils around the country have implemented MVP at their facilities it has in some cases resulted in abuse of staff. Steve Hill, Chief Executive, says "Omicron has changed everything and I trust that people in Clutha understand that staff are only doing their best and should never be the subject of abuse."

Council facilities will continue to be open and operational. However there may be some capacity limits based on venue size and the need to enable people to remain at a safe distance from each other. You should also expect to see changes in operating hours of some services as staff availability becomes impacted, but we will continue to use all mechanisms to keep customers informed.

All Council, and Standing Committee meetings will be closed to members of the public attending in person. However, all meetings will be available via Zoom with the link being advertised on the Clutha District Council website in advance of the meeting.

If Staff in the course of their duties are coming to an occupied home, they will ask to see the MVP of the occupiers on site.

Arrangements for events that are being held at CDC venues which have been booked privately will continue to be the responsibility of the organiser making the booking. MVP requirements may apply.

Can we help you remotely?

Many of our services can be accessed remotely. Many forms can be filled in online ( www.cluthadc.govt.nz), we can respond to problems reported via our app Antenno or through the web form, you can email us on help.desk@cluthadc.govt.nz. We can even arrange zoom meetings for you to chat with the relevant staff member.