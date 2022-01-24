DCC cancels public events, braces for disruption

Monday, 24 January, 2022 - 17:33

The Dunedin City Council says its services and facilities will continue despite the inevitable disruption coming with Omicron, while the cancellation of larger public events is a blow for the community.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says public services - including essentials like water, rubbish and recycling collection - will continue under Red traffic light settings.

Public facilities like Moana Pool, Dunedin Public Libraries, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery will also remain open, with vaccine passes required.

However, Ms Graham cautions a level of disruption is inevitable for some DCC services as Omicron spreads and more people get sick over the coming weeks and months.

"Our staff are no different to anyone else, and we will have to adapt as more people get sick. We are asking for everyone’s understanding and patience as we work through this together.

"Whatever happens over that time, our delivery of key services to the community will continue."

In light of the move to Red, the DCC has also made the difficult decision to cancel some key public events, DCC Manager Community Development and Events Joy Lanini says.

This includes Waitangi Day commemorations at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 6 February and Chinese New Year celebrations at Lan Yuan on 11 February.

It also includes the inaugural Music in Parks event planned for 27 February and the annual Sunday Sounds programme at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, which have both also been cancelled.

"The new restrictions, which limit gatherings to 100 people, mean it’s impossible to safely manage these sorts of larger events.

"The DCC has taken time to discuss the cancellations with our partners, and while the decision is hugely disappointing, the well-being of our community comes first," Mrs Lanini says.

In addition, meetings of the Dunedin City Council, its committees and community boards, will once again be held online via Zoom, Ms Graham says.

Settings in place for DCC services and public facilities would continue to be reviewed as Omicron spreads, in line with Government advice, to ensure our facilities remain safe for both the public and our staff.

"We will need to be agile as we respond, but I’m confident everyone is up for this challenge."

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/COVID-19 for more details.