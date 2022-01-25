Bay of Plenty fire season change - FENZ

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 - 09:30

The Bay of Plenty Fire District including South Waikato has moved to a prohibited fire season.

The prohibited fire season came into effect from 8am today (Tuesday 25 January 2022).

This means everyone in the Bay of Plenty, can no longer light an open-air fire. All fire permits previously granted will be suspended, and new permits will not be issued while the ban is in place.

Bay of Plenty District Manager, Jeff Maunder says the change will help prevent a large wildfire in the District.

"The current climate conditions have driven the total fire ban as the indicators have hit our pre-determined fire plan triggers for a restricted fire season. The temperatures are high and dry and the humidity is low, making it the perfect condition for fires to get out of control," he says.

There are still some activities involving fire that are allowed during a prohibited fire season. For more information on what you can and can’t do, and how to do your activity safely, go to checkitsalright.nz.

Jeff Maunder would also like to remind everyone to take extra care when undertaking activities that can cause sparks.

"Reduce your risk as much as possible - it takes just one spark to start a wildfire. Have plenty of water available, wait until the morning or evenings when the humidity is higher and temperatures are cooler, and if possible undertake the activity on cleared bare ground," he says

If you are in doubt, head to checkitsalright.nz for more information.