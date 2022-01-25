Powhiri to welcome national stewardship land panel to West Coast

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 - 10:10

The Western South Island national panel working on the reclassification of stewardship land will be welcomed to the rohe of Poutini NgÄi Tahu during a pÅwhiri at Arahura Marae today.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is reclassifying stewardship land throughout Aotearoa to better protect conservation areas home to threatened species and high priority ecosystems. DOC will also consider making some land available for economic activity.

A NgÄi Tahu mana whenua panel was appointed in November to work alongside two national panels and share traditional mÄtauranga MÄori of the whenua within its takiwÄ. The mana whenua panel will provide information on mahinga kai, cultural interests, development opportunities, and its future aspirations for the use of the whenua.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Waewae Chair and Chair of the mana whenua panel, Francois Tumahai says the pÅwhiri symbolises the start of the formal partnership between the mana whenua panel and the Western South Island national panel.

"Today’s pÅwhiri is an opportunity to bring the national panel, Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan, and DOC Director-General Penny Nelson to Te Tai Poutini and connect them to our whenua."

Under the NgÄi Tahu Settlement Act and Section 4 of the Conservation Act, the Crown must work with Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Mana Whenua when making decisions about land within the takiwÄ of the iwi. The mana whenua panel will be involved throughout the reclassification process to help the national panel develop, review, and finalise the recommendations made to the Minister of Conservation.

Francois Tumahai says mahi is well underway, with the mana whenua panel already reviewing several DOC conservation values reports about the Karamea, Kawatiri and Paparoa landscapes.

"We are sharing NgÄi Tahu values with the two national panels, so they understand our past, as well as our future aspirations to use the land of our tÄ«puna for economic activity and generate new opportunities for our people and the West Coast community. With our mÄtauranga, the national panels can make draft recommendations on the reclassification of stewardship land, which will then go to public consultation, before the Minister of Conservation makes a final decision."

Stewardship land makes up a large part of the NgÄi Tahu takiwÄ, and there are many traditional sites on the whenua which are interwoven with the history of NgÄi Tahu people and their kÅrero.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai says this significant kaupapa, which will decide the future of the Te Tai Poutini landscape, comes after many MÄori lost their tÄ«puna connection to traditional sites, including areas of stewardship land.

"This is an exciting time for Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu. We have a once in a generation opportunity to reverse the decisions of the past and help future generations of our people access the whenua and connect with their tÄ«puna.

"KÅrero of my Te Tai Poutini whenua has been passed down through the generations, from our tÄ«puna to our mÄtua, and now I’m sharing this with my tamariki and moko. Poutini NgÄi Tahu knows every trade that has happened on the coast, every battle, and how our people traditionally used mahinga kai to sustain our hapÅ« and iwi. Our knowledge of this land can only help to strengthen the decision making of the Minister," says Lisa Tumahai.