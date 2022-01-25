Smokefree position reviewed - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 - 14:01

Lighting up has been off limits in most Napier and Hastings public places since 2015. Now the two councils are asking community what they think of the rule and whether it should be extended.

Napier City Council and Hastings District Council’s shared Smokefree Policy - which includes vaping - was introduced six years ago in response to central government’s goal of Smokefree Aotearoa/New Zealand by 2025.

In reviewing the policy the councils are asking people if beaches, rivers, and outside dining spaces at restaurants and cafes should be included. Playgrounds, parks, bus stops, and areas outside council-owned buildings and facilities are already covered by the policy.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise supports the policy and is keen to hear what the community thinks about extending it.

"Community voice is essential to the work we do and the decisions we make," she says. "We want to help make our place as healthy and safe as it can be, so we need to hear what you think."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst believes taking a strong position can improve public spaces. "Hawke’s Bay has a lot of beautiful public places that we all love using," says Mayor Hazlehurst.

"Putting in place policies that protect those spaces benefits everyone."

Feedback is being sought from 24 January to 28 February. The new policy will be in place by the end of 2022.