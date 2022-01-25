Visiting Council Recreation sites at RED - Grey District Council

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 - 15:41

Under the red settings of the COVID Protection Framework Council is moving to implement the following:

Westland Recreation Centre, Grey District Library and Pop-up Museum

Public who use these facilities will need to show a vaccine passport. Children under 12 years, 3 months will not be required to provide a vaccine passport but will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will need to show a vaccine passport. Children over 12 years, 3 months will require a vaccine passport and will be able to attend the sites unaccompanied.

These requirements will commence at 11.59 pm on Wednesday 26 January 2021.

Spring Creek Pool

Mayor Tania Gibson said we considered closing Spring Creek due to resourcing constraints however our team has overcome these constraints which has enabled us to continue our service at the Spring Creek pool as per normal advertised hours.

Please continue to scan your QR code/manually sign-in, wear a mask and follow government guidelines. Further information can be found on our website at the link.

We appreciate your support and cooperation in these trying COVID times to help keep our community safe.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC