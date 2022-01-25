The Music Seeds: Mindset and well-being coaching for musicians

Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 - 16:57

The Music Seeds, with support from Auckland UNESCO City of Music and funding from the New Zealand Music Commission, are pleased to announce a nation-wide competition giving away two Mindset and Well-being Coaching for Musicians and Artist Development program packages, valued at $1,820 each.

These 26 week 1:1 online coaching programs aim to bridge the gap between musicians and the industry by helping identify and establish specific achievable career goals while focusing on wellbeing and artist development.

Each program is tailored to the musician and some of the main focuses of the program include; creating awareness of value, identifying and creating support systems, nurturing a growth mindset, understanding the importance of well-being, time management, productivity skills, unpacking limiting beliefs and negative mindset, understanding challenges, building resilience and achievable goal setting as well as creative feedback.

The Music Seeds was launched in April 2021 with the goal to upskill musicians with the tools to create a successful music career. Led by Sonny Southon, who after years as an artist, songwriter, vocal coach, and a brief stint as an artist manager, recognized that however talented musicians are, unless they had the correct mindset and passion along with good well-being habits, music careers would struggle and that spending time building a good solid foundation from which to spring from was fundamentally imperative to success.

Sonny upskilled certifying as a Life Coach and in Small Business Management. She is currently on-track to receiving her Diplomas in both Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and is a certified E-RYT500 YACEP Advanced Yoga Teacher with 15 years teaching experience and an insatiable interest in the science of health and well-being, having studied meditation, mindfulness as well as the impacts of Trauma and Mental Health.

Sonny is a New Zealand born Samoan and grew up in a musical family absorbing the sounds of Pasifika culture and the tradition of celebration through storytelling from an early age. She is based in Wellington and is currently coaching, developing and producing musicians.

Sonny’s own musical journey saw her leave NZ as a teenager to become a successful singer/songwriter in London, signing with Warner Chappell Publishing Music UK and Virgin Records recording albums in both London and Los Angeles. She has enjoyed the many rewards travelling the world as a backing vocalist as well as the signed Artist - releasing her albums, performing internationally, meeting and making many great friends along the way.

Sonny recently returned home to NZ with a passion to help other musicians -achieve their dreams of success, record, release their music and create a viable sustainable business in the music industry. Over the last few years, Sonny has built her recording studio, travelled the country attending numerous music industry events and workshops meeting the NZ music industry and its artists, has studied the business - the different models for music release, revenue streams, royalties and publishing, music licensing, sync’ing, understanding different music genres and their audiences, social media and keeping up with the constant movement of the digital audience.

Sonny has a lot to offer NZ musicians. She has a vast knowledge of the industry both inside and outside of the recording studio with decades of experience as a musician, songwriter, engineer, producer, yoga and wellbeing coach. She is a female musician who courageously travelled the world solo, setting up homes in London, Los Angeles, Milan and Sydney to carve out her own musical career.

"The new business model for musicians is entrepreneurial and they no longer need to wait for a record or publishing company to sign them. Musicians can now take the driving seat with focused purpose to generate their own income whether it be from songwriting, performance, producing, independently releasing music, sync’ing or licensing music to TV/film/gaming or other recording artists.

The Music Seeds looks forward to two musicians a Mindset and Well-Being Coaching and Artist Development Program and welcomes the support and opportunity to help the next generation of NZ musicians establish careers and successful businesses within a global music industry" - Sonny Southon - Founder, The Music Seeds

Enter here - www.aucklandcityofmusic.nz/music-seeds-giveaway/

Competition open Tues 25 Jan - Sun 13 Feb. Winners announced on Thurs 17 Feb.