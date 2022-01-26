Tom James appointed WSP Fellow at the Helen Clark Foundation

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 07:20

WSP in New Zealand and The Helen Clark Foundation are thrilled to announce that Tom James has been appointed as the new WSP research fellow at the Helen Clark Foundation, taking over from Holly Walker.

During her two years as WSP fellow Holly authored multiple reports on the major challenges facing Aotearoa, including loneliness, urban sustainability and how the zero carbon transformation can be made more equitable. Holly will continue at the Helen Clark Foundation as Deputy Director, leading a project about maternal mental health.

Previously, Tom James worked as a press secretary and acting advisor to Transport Minister Michael Wood. Tom has also worked in the private sector for insights consulting firms doing both qualitative and quantitative research. Tom will spend his tenure as Fellow producing high-quality research with WSP in New Zealand and promoting public policy that helps make Aotearoa New Zealand fairer for all.