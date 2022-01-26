Fire season change for Wellington, Kapiti and Hutt Valley

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 08:44

The whole of the Wellington region will join the Wairarapa by moving into a restricted fire season.

The restriction will take effect from Wednesday 26 January 2022 at 8:00am and will cover Wellington, Kapiti and the Hutt Valley.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

Wellington District Manager Nick Pyatt says conditions are rapidly drying out, leading to a very high risk fire environment.

"Fires will start and spread very easily if care isn’t taken to prevent them.

"If you see signs of smoke dial 111.

"If you have a fire permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit."

Fire and Emergency encourages all people planning on lighting fires this season to check the weather conditions.

"If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," says Nick Pyatt.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on how to stay fire safe.