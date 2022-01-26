Funding boost for projects supporting seniors

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 10:42

Developing a virtual village plan in Mount Roskill, Auckland, and creating a Te Ao Māori library to access information, stories and community history in Whangarei are among the latest projects funded by the Age friendly fund.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner said keeping older people connected to their communities was even more important now because of COVID19.

"The lockdowns over this past year have impacted the lives of many older people. Community organisations have played a critical role in supporting seniors during this period," she said.

"These projects will help with the recovery and strengthen community connections for the future."

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

The successful applicants in this funding round are:

Foto Iwi Charitable Trust - Capturing stories between youth and seniors through digital media.

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei -Providing space and support for kaumatua

HBH Senior Living - Developing a virtual village plan to connect vulnerable older people

Kawerau and District Ageing in Place - Undertaking a community survey to inform Councils Age friendly and Accessibility Strategy review

Timaru District Council - Developing an Age friendly strategy and Plan for the Timaru District

Whanganui District Council - Designing interventions and support for digital inclusion.

Mackenzie District Council - Developing an Age friendly community strategy and terms of reference to implement the plan.

Kāpiti Coast District Council - Creating an Age friendly environment for kaumatua focused on addressing the needs of Māori in the Kapiti District.The Office for Seniors Age friendly fund grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)