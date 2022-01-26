Funding boost for Kawerau Age friendly project

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 11:16

Kawerau and District Ageing in Place (KADAP) is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Kawerau and District Ageing in Place received $9690 towards producing a community survey to provide feedback to the Kawerau District Council (KDC) to inform their Age friendly and Accessibility Strategy review.

KADAP will identify ways to enhance connections between young and older people and the areas they can strengthen to support older people.

The survey will also help to influence and inform the intergenerational programme being carried out by the KDC Youth Council and Future Leaders groups.

"The funding will help us better understand the needs of our older people and help inform the way we plan ahead for our ageing community" says KDAP project lead Karen Stanton.

"We are delighted to receive the funding as it will enable us to make a real difference to our seniors. The funding will allow us to hear directly from those that are not only senior community members but also those seniors that are isolated or affected by COVID-19."

"This work would have been very difficult without the help of the Office of Seniors and the Age friendly fund."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future." She said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

