Funding boost for Timaru District Council Age friendly project

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 11:41

Timaru District Council is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age

friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older

people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Timaru District Council received $15,000 towards developing an Age friendly strategy and Plan for the

Timaru District.

Timaru District Council will use the funding to collate and analyse the Timaru Age friendly community

engagement activity, followed by the development of an Age friendly strategy and Plan for the District.

The Timaru District has one of the fastest growing populations of older people in New Zealand. By

2038 it is projected that around 30.9% of the district’s population will be aged 65 years or older.

"These statistics indicate an immediate need to implement strategies and progress actions that support

our ageing population, while making our community an even more vibrant and liveable environment in

which people are able to thrive, at any age" says Timaru District Mayor, Nigel Bowen.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the

wake of COVID-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen

community connections for the future."

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone,

regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Seven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund

grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding

for age friendly communities | Te Tari KaumÄtua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)