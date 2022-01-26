Funding boost for Whangarei Age friendly project - Office for Seniors

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 11:56

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei received $9,000 towards bringing together kaumatua and kuia to provide culturally appropriate advice and support, and to enable them to identify and take a leadership role in projects to make Otangarei more age friendly

Funding will also go towards developing a Te Ao Maori library to access information, stories and community histories through the eyes of residents.

"We want to provide a space and support for kuia and koroua to gather together for whakawhanaungatanga regularly," says Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei, Project Coordinator, Lucy Bush.

"By being together it is envisaged that through their sharing Manaakitanga, Tautokotanga and

Rangatiratanga will be the outome for all those involved."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Seven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumatua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)