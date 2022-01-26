Check the quality before you swim - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 14:21

With rain continuing throughout the week, Council reminds swimmers to check the water before heading in.

Council’s summer weekly water monitoring programme tests the water quality at 33 of the regions popular swimming spots, and information is regularly updated on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website.

Council summer student Isabella Clere says it’s always best to do a visual check to see if the water is clean and clear before you swim.

"If the water is murky and you can’t see your feet, it’s likely to have high levels of bacteria and you should avoid swimming there. Refrain from putting your head under and wash your hands after.

"Generally, our beaches and waterways are clean and safe to swim in, however estuaries naturally have high levels of bacteria, so it’s best to avoid swimming in these areas.

After a heavy rain event, contaminants from land flow into waterways and out into the ocean. Swimming is not advised the following 2-3 days after heavy or prolonged rain."

Ms Clere says the LAWA website is a great source of water quality information and provides this information to use as a guide when deciding where the best place is to swim.

For more information, please visit Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) - Can I swim here?