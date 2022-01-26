Selwyn introduces vaccine requirement for staff - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 15:00

Selwyn District Council is requiring all its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Council has introduced its COVID-19 Staff Vaccination Policy today and all staff not previously covered by the Government vaccination mandate, will have until 4 March to get fully vaccinated.

The decision is in line with the Council’s decision in December to introduce a My Vaccine Pass requirement to enter all its staffed facilities.

Council Chief Executive David Ward says the Council’s focus throughout the pandemic has been on protecting staff and the wider public and this policy is the next step in doing so.

The current community spread of COVID-19, including the recent spread of the Omicron variant meant the policy is timely in providing staff and the public the maximum protection at Council facilities and events.

"As a Council we have to meet the requirements of the Health and Safety Act, but more than that we want to be doing the right thing to protect our staff and to do our bit in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"The nature of our work means that significant numbers of our staff are frequently interacting with the public and across different teams within the Council. We supply essential services to the community so it is important for us to do what we can to keep people safe - and vaccination is the best first line of defence."

Council staff at community and recreation centres, the Selwyn Aquatic Centre, Selwyn Sports Centre and Te Ara Ätea were already required to be fully vaccinated under the Government vaccination mandate.