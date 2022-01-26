Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 15:14

KÄpiti Coast District Council is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

KÄpiti Coast District Council received $15,000 towards employing their "Toiora KaumÄtua

- Elder Welbeing Project" which seeks to create an Age friendly environment for kaumÄtua focused on addressing the needs of MÄori in the KÄpiti District. The project aims to develop aspects of the KÄpiti Age friendly plan that meet the needs identified by MÄori kaumÄtua living in the district.

The project brings together providers of senior services to develop culturally appropriate communications and engagement planning targeting kaumÄtua.

Funding will also go towards establishing and trialling a kaumÄtua coordinator role to liaise and work with MÄori kaumÄtua to implement activities and events as part of the District’s Age friendly plan.

"Becoming an Age friendly district is important to us, we have been working alongside Kapiti Greypower and local kaumÄtua to develop a plan for wellbeing. This funding will help us put that plan into action," says KÄpiti Coast District Council, Manager Connected Communities, Tania Parata,

"The Toiora KaumÄtua initiative is action based and is part of our Age friendly KÄpiti workstream. We will be planning a wellbeing expo and workshops for kaumÄtua on important issues in a way that works for them."

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Seven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari KaumÄtua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)