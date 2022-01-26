Thirteen Lotto players win Second Division

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 21:17

Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $21,455 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.