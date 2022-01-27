'Mahi Tahi to turn rubbish into Gold'

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 05:00

Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (the Award) and Chip Packet Project New Zealand (CPPNZ) are to partner together. Both organisations are excited to deliver an environmental programme.

In a time when we are all aware of our planet, the environment and sustainability, It is a privilege to work with Chip Packet Project New Zealand. Their goal to help turn rubbish into useful items to assist those in need speaks to the values of empathy and compassion we hope to encourage through the Award. The development of character and skills such as confidence, communication, problem solving, and resilience is crucial for young people from all walks of life.

The CPPNZ is a new and exciting organisation here in NZ, and our participants can be a part of it. Focusing on helping those more vulnerable as well as creating a healthier, cleaner and greener environment by reducing pollution, volunteering through CPPNZ will enable rangatahi to gain experience in both the social and environmental fields. By taking those prolific foil packages (from chips and other foil wrapped products) that otherwise would be discarded in landfills, and repurposing them with the CPPNZ team, they also save lives by creating essential foil survival blankets. CCPNZ make items from recycling crisp packets and landfill plastic to make survival items for the homeless and less fortunate communities. The activity can be completed at CPPNZ centres, in a classroom, at home or in a team with other students, with other volunteers, alone, with whanau... It's flexible and adaptable to our young peoples’ lives and circumstances.

Participants in the Award work with the CPPNZ programme as their Award voluntary activity, and it is a natural fit with our kÄkÄriki pathway.

National Coordinator of CPPNZ Terrena Griffiths says "CPPNZ sees the opportunity to partner with Award as a gateway to key connections with New Zealand’s vibrant young people. Our up-and-coming leaders hold the power to make a real difference to our planet and our communities with their switched-on thinking and passion about the reuse, reduce, recycle theory. Partnering with the Award shows two great like-minded organisations working together at their best and CPPNZ couldn’t be more excited to be on this journey."

The Award is open to anyone between the ages of 14 - 24. Young people design their own Award programmes, set their own goals, and record their own progress. The only person they compete against is themselves by challenging their own beliefs about what they can achieve.

Aligning with new Activity Providers grows our options for participants to find something they believe in to continue their journeys of personal development. This will set them up for their future and whatever that may hold. Both organisations strive to have a positive impact on the lives of people we engage with, we’re excited about the partnership and can’t wait to get started.