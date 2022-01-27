Fire season change for Marlborough District

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 08:17

The whole of the Marlborough District, including Department of Conservation land, is now in a prohibited fire season.

The change takes effect from Thursday 27 January 2022 at 8:00am.

A prohibited fire season means the lighting of fires in open air is not allowed.

Marlborough District Manager Grant Haywood says the reason for this change is the current hot, dry weather.

"Recent hot, dry conditions mean we now have very high fire danger across the region," he says.

"There is a lot more dry material around than there was last year.

"Fires will start and spread very easily and could be extremely difficult to contain.

"We’re urging the public to avoid any activity that is could cause a spark in dry areas, such as welding, grinding or parking vehicles in long, dry grass.

"Also, check any old fires to ensure they are fully extinguished. Rake them out and apply water to be absolutely sure.

"If you see signs of smoke dial 111."

In a prohibited fire season there are some activities permitted, such as hangi and umu, but people are urged follow Fire and Emergency’s safety advice. To check if your planned activity is allowed, and our fire safety advice, go to www.checkitsalright.nz

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on how to stay fire safe.