Funding boost for Mackenzie District Council Age friendly project - MSD

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 11:03

Mackenzie District Council is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Mackenzie District Council received $15,000 towards developing a Mackenzie Age friendly Community Strategy and Terms of Reference to implement the Plan as part of a wider South Canterbury Age friendly Alliance with Timaru District Council and other neighbouring Canterbury Councils.

The project will tap into older resident’s collective wisdom and suggestions in collaboratively developing a strategy that can inform a whole-of-community approach to becoming more age-friendly, and improve on what we have in place now.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Seven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumatua