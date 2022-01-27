New bus card to be introduced in May - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 11:27

A new bus card will be introduced in TairÄwhiti this year and will replace the existing Smart Card.

Bee Card is an electronic smartcard that is a part of the Regional Integrated Ticketing Scheme (RITS) being used on buses in nine regions: Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu-Wanganui, Hawkes Bay, Nelson, Otago and Invercargill.

Waka Kotahi is encouraging regions to move to the new ticketing system called the Bee Card and has approved funding for implementation in the 2021/22 financial year.

Bus users will have the capability of being able to use the same balance on a card in any of the nine other regions, giving them more out of their bus card experience.

Director of Liveable Communities Dave Wilson says "the new bus card will be introduced at the start of May, which coincides with the start of Term 2. We’re about to begin work with schools, seniors and bus users to provide information about topping up the new card and how to use it on the bus. This is for both the City Bus and Waka Kura services."

He says "there will be a transition period to enable students and others to get used to the new system and learning how to tag on and off buses as well as top up cards. This includes free travel throughout the month of April."

He says "Super Gold travellers will need their concession information loaded on to a Bee Card in order to keep enjoying free bus travel."

Mr Wilson says the Council will provide a new Bee Card for students who use buses and those who currently have a Smartcard. This will be free of charge to help with the overall changeover phase of the project.

He says "the new tag on - tag off system will enable the use of track and trace on our public transport network which meets COVID-19 requirements, and it will also help with future planning by determining where the most activity is by public transport users."