Green is gold for Pukekura Park - New Plymouth District Council

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 11:28

For the ninth year in a row, NPDC’s Pukekura Park has been given a Green Flag award.

The Green Flag is an international mark of the world’s best parks and is a recognised mark of excellence.

"I think the last two years of Covid restrictions have highlighted just how important it is to have good-quality green spaces in cities for people to relax in. I’m proud of our skilled and dedicated team for maintaining this outstanding park for the public," says NPDC’s Pukekura Park Curator Kristian Davies.

"Pukekura Park is also a Garden of National Significance and a major draw for visitors and locals alike. The team is keeping it in good shape for future generations to enjoy."

The park has also been reconfirmed as a 5 Star Garden of National Significance. Judged by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, the 5 Star rating goes to gardens that are highly recommended for their presentation, design and plant interest throughout the year and which have a distinctive identity of their own.

Pukekura Park is unique in offering a diverse range of landscapes, from remnant native bush, to vast lawn areas and garden displays, and has a world-renowned sports arena.

It also includes the Bowl of Brooklands, the Fernery and Display Houses and the popular Brooklands Zoo. This summer, the park’s Bowl of Brooklands will features concerts by L.A.B (8 January) and Synthony (5 February).

Experts assess a park for a Green Flag Award on 27 criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement and providing a warm welcome.

Pukekura Park fast facts

Pukekura Park covers 52 hectares.

It was established in 1876 when lawyer Robert Hughes persuaded Taranaki Provincial Government to buy 12 hectares of wasteland as a recreational reserve.

It became known as Pukekura Park (‘red hill’ park) in 1907. Pukekura Park occupies the ‘Mayfair’ or top position in the New Zealand version of Monopoly.