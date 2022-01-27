Fire season change for Ruapehu District

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 13:05

The Ruapehu District Council area will move into a restricted fire season from Friday 28 January 2022 at 8:00am.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Acting MÄnawatu-Whanganui District Manager Aaron Summerhays says even with the recent rain conditions are rapidly drying out, leading to a very high risk fire environment.

"A spike in vegetation fires and the current climate conditions have driven the change in seasons.

"Fires could start and spread very easily if people aren’t careful and follow our safety advice.

"If you have a fire permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit."

"If you see signs of smoke dial 111.

The rest of Fire and Emergency’s MÄnawatu-Whanganui district, which goes as far South as Otaki, remains in open season. We will keep monitoring the fire danger and conditions and ask that people still take care.

"Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions.

"If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," says Aaron Summerhays.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on how to stay fire safe.