SAFE is asking the Gov't to back UN resolution on animal welfare

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 13:30

SAFE is asking the Minister for the Environment David Parker to support the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) resolution on "Animal welfare - Environment - Sustainable Development Nexus".

In a letter to the Minister, SAFE outlined the need for the Government to get behind a proposed resolution submitted by the Government of Ghana, along with six other UN Member States. They include Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Pakistan.

The Resolution calls on the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director to prepare a report which would help develop a better understanding of how improvements to animal welfare can mitigate the drivers of biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, and pandemic disease emergency.

The resolution has been submitted for adoption at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly between February 28 and March 2 in Nairobi, Kenya.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the resolution would support the UNEP in achieving its environmental protection goals.

"Improving animal welfare has the flow-on effect of benefiting our environment. It’s a win-win," said Ashton.

"Evidence shows that improving animal welfare can also assist in restoring biodiversity, protecting the environment, preventing pollution and improving rural livelihoods."

The resolution also acknowledges the ongoing effort by many Member States to seek the adoption of a Universal Declaration on Animal Welfare by the UN General Assembly, which New Zealand supports in principle.

"Citizens across the globe, and particularly in Aotearoa, are becoming increasingly concerned about the treatment of animals and their welfare.

"Aotearoa has its own animal welfare challenges which need attention. But while we face our own challenges it’s important for Aotearoa as a member of the international community to support this important resolution."