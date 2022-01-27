Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 16:23

Pixies Rescue rejects the recent smear released by a long term stalker saying the catio featured on Carlos upcoming program is only used as a store room, it is pure defamation to say cats were only kept inside in small cages and enclosures until the SPCA removed the cats (and dogs) to other rescue facilities where the majority of the cats were euthanised due to abuse and neglect. For 6 months a couple of deranged women with violent police histories have run an obsessive harassment campaign against the manager Charmaine Wolmarans. They have pulled many gullible people into the campaign and done immense damage, and Police are dealing with death threats to Wolmarans and animal killings the campaign has included in its retinue. Pixies would like to address at length giving context to the serious matters being distorted and fabricated.

Several other rescues had last year asked Pixies as their last resort to take a lot of sick cats that urgently needed placement. Covid had increased need. Naturally the abundance of quarantined cats received were in various states of illness. There is nothing unique about that situation late last year, for just as elective surgeries for humans were affected so was pet medicine. The massive onslaught of needy cats pressed upon us proved beyond the facilities capacity to manage.

Pixies in doing the best it could to provide emergency refuge/triage were slammed by Paws4Life over alleged failings, and have since been cleared by the SPCA of any major wrong-doing. This sad situation of becoming over extended is being mischaracterized as animal hoarding. Animal hoarders seek out animals, they do not get targeted by other rescues who trust them based on past performance to take their overload. Animal hoarders do not seek assistance to relocate the animals when the arrangement is clearly straining the facility. The SPCA was invited to assist to move the animals, since there are practical issues with moving large numbers of quarantined infectious animals. No uplift occurred then or ever due to welfare concerns.

Paws 4 life has stated "The (received) cats were assessed, started on treatment regimes", but how can they have been started on regimes when Pixies has documentation the SPCA has sighted showing that they were already on regimes - and the big vet bills to prove it. The insinuation of neglect is mischievous and defamatory. As receiving rescues were able to obtain ongoing vet care when covid restrictions lifted it gradually became apparent that some undetected cross contamination had occurred. This issue is not unique, being sometimes suffered in rescues and boarding facilities where there can be human error. A sterile environment requires a high level of education and good communication about actions performed, such as sterilizing of cages. Managers in no shelter can claim they watch workers 24/7 to ensure no breach. Interestingly the staff most likely behind the cross contamination like the former waged cattery manager are now busy throwing rocks at Pixies owner on the deranged hate page. Next level dissociative disorder.

Regarding instances of cross contamination, the cattery manager has been replaced and Pixies was required by the SPCA to repaint all surfaces to ensure that cage cleaning is effective. Unfortunately, since Fay vacated her cattery manager position the SPCA has been unable to extend its education to the person most involved in setting the tone for the sick cat’s care. She never reported concerns (arising from her own management) to the boss, and just took her pay home. As she has set up an animal venture herself, we hope that she self-educates on infection prevention and the problem does not follow her.

Pixies acknowledge some of the many rescue cats did not receive the ideal standard of care from former staff but note that covid impacted access to vet care and that this care breach was not impactful to the extent that PAWS 4 LIFE smears would allege. The inaccuracy of Rachael Maher’s reports was too consistent and extreme to lack a defamatory agenda. We suspect that to maximise social media damage on Pixies Maher has euthanized some cats that Pixies under veterinary advice was rightly persisting with the support of. Maher has historically revealed to Stuff News her enthusiasm for convenience euthanasia.

A Stuff article reported her saying "we just cleared all of the cats out of Melville High School - there's not going to be excrement all over the playground anymore… Paws 4 Life took in these cats. Its euthanasia rate had "gone through the roof", because it will not trap neuter and release wild cats, Maher said, adding ""We're not pro-cat, we're pro welfare and pro this city. The impact on the environment is massive." Redefining rescue as pest eradication all day every day - is Paws4life a name that truly captures the mission of Rachael and Jay? Others known to Pixies have expressed great distress because she was unexpectedly trigger happy with euthanizing healthy stray cats that they called on her to rescue. Maher PTS Pixies a couple of ex Pixies cats for a condition for which that ‘old school’. These cats can and should have been rehomed to single cat households.

Pixies entrusted precious souls to Maher, in ignorance of her high kill policy. One story well shows her colours. That of Pablo, an owned cat they illegally held and allegedly destroyed. Pablo was reported by Paws 4 Life as having an upper respiratory illness and needing dental work. They claimed Pixie’s paperwork showed another rescue had relinquished him, and that Pixies offered money for his return in order to "cover up what they had done". They posted that his conditions were treated but then it was found during dental surgery that he had cancer up his nose, so he was PTS. This narrative is demonstrably a pack of lies.

The New Lives rescue volunteer assisting our cat relocations asked to be given the sick cats from quarantine at Pixies and was told not to take Pablo since he was not pixies owned. Nevertheless, he ended up being transported in error to Paws in Hamilton. When advised of the mistake she replied that he was signed over on Monday and put in a cage by a Pixies staffer on Tuesday for transport so given the legal sign over there’s not a lot she could do. Per her account she recalled Charmaine saying she’d call Pablo’s owner to check it was ok she was sure Charmaine had done this prior to Pixies staff loading the cats to go.

Phone texts show that on the 23rd September the rescuer who had removed Pablo elsewhere was advised by text that the manager of the responsible rescue was at Pixies trying to pick him up, obviously that’s not something that he would attempt if he had okayed a sign over to Paws. It was also texted to her that he was happy to reimburse any medical bills Paws had incurred. This must be the so-called money that was offered to get him back. How did money offered by the actual owner to cover costs become twisted in FB rants of Paws4Life’s CEO into a stash of money Pixies offered "to cover up what they had done"?

New lives were also forwarded a copy of a text from the new adopter that the rescue that owns him had organized saying he is not for adopting as they are taking him home, and thanks for the interim care. Pablo’s transfer to the adopter was on hold due to practical matters, so Pixies agreed to house him on behalf of the cat rescue trust for a week or two. New lives replied that they were busy but undertook to speak to Paws about it soon. No reply came. New lives were again texted again on the 27th and the worker concerned was reminded that Pablo had been pointed out as not to be taken as he wasn’t Pixies and needed to be returned as he was always going to his new owner (in Orewa). He was ear tipped and desexed by the rescue owning him, chipped by the feeder and just awaiting his final vet check, level 2, and the adopters renovations to be finished before going to his new home. Radio silence.

The rescue trust Pablo belongs to which tended him in his colony for years made direct contact with Paws to try and resolve the situation and was verbally abused and hung up on. Increasingly worried they checked the microchip data base, making the surprising discovery that Paws had misused their authority to register chips by inserting a new chip under a brand new name while listing themselves as owner. This would enable the stolen cat to be disappeared through an adoption that would be hard to trace. The true owner of Pablo immediately had the records corrected so the cat was put back in the name of the valid owner. Paws should lose their chipping rights over this underhanded impropriety. Paws promptly announced Pablo’s alleged death after the discovery of nose cancer on face book, without any courtesy call to the owner he was bonded to

The founder of the rescue truly owning Pablo notes it is a common tack of rescue orgs who do not want to give a cat back to someone of claiming it was euthanized. If Pablo is alive and the thieving paws 4 Life has not illegally rehomed this moggy they stole for use as a tool to demonise Pixies, then he has a loving home waiting for him. If he was PTS the owners were cruelly deprived of his remains and are still unable to provide a respectful send off. The truth is hazy. The owner of Pablo whom Paws reports having euthanized wants this cat back. Whether dead or alive.

Pixies are disappointed at the lengths Paws went to in furthering the professionally run Astro turfing smear campaign against a fellow rescue that was trying to meet a need. Now rescues facing struggles in future may be reluctant to seek help, having witnessed Paws feral donation currying dramatics. Staff placed ego and one upmanship first, and really can’t be seen as trusted hands given their passion for euthanasia of cats. Attacking Pixies over cross contamination leading to a couple of euthanasia’s is rich when they go about wiping out thousands of cats whose only crime is being feral. Maher is no longer an SPCA inspector and has not had access to Pixie’s facility or records, so her unofficial inspectoring and passing judgement on Pixies work in emotive facebook posts is as out of order as her slippery dealings around Pablo.

The SPCA can well affirm there is no live investigation of Pixies. This may surprise people swept up in the torrent of well constructed lies put about, but Police and authorities besieged with vexatious fake complaints are well aware unstable violent individuals run the harassment page that is so grossly misleading of the public. Pixies believes that Paws4Life’s thieving of Pablo and attempted cover up via misuse of NZCAR’s database should see their rights to add chip details rescinded. Pixies is taking legal advice about the defamation and harassment campaign being conducted by two known parties. It is well funded and run by a competitor for charitable sponsorship who is new to the scene but famed as a top fund raiser in the sector.