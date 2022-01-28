ERO research finds leaders, education professionals, communities, whanau and iwi rally to support Maori learners and whanau

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 07:09

The Education Review Office - Te Tari Arotake MÄtauranga (ERO) today released research reports exploring the impact of the 2021 second wave of national lockdowns on MÄori learner success.

The three reports reveal the compounding impacts of the pandemic with many MÄori learners and whÄnau continuing to face inadequate access to household necessities, digital devices, internet connectivity, and a lack of suitable resources for te reo MÄori learning.

"These findings reiterate what we heard in 2020 from MÄori and English medium providers who indicated cases of homelessness and poverty within the kura whÄnau. This trend appears to have worsened for some urban and rural kura in 2021," says ERO Deputy Chief Executive Evaluation and Review MÄori, Lynda Pura-Watson.

The participants and sample group for the research represent NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi and Te Aho Matua Kura Kaupapa MÄori, and English-medium sites with a high population of MÄori learners from both rural and urban areas.

The findings highlight the important role of tumuaki and principals, local iwi and hapÅ«, and the wider community in supporting wrap-around services for whÄnau and learners. While they identify the impacts of the pandemic on MÄori learners and school leaders, these reports consider the lessons, innovation, and commitment of the collective in English-medium and MÄori-medium provision and how they’re learning to learn and learning to live in a COVID-19 Aotearoa.

"Despite exacerbating social and economic disparities created by the 2021 lockdowns for MÄori learners and their whÄnau, leaders and their communities went to incredible lengths to prioritise the wellbeing of kaiako, whÄnau and learners at every turn," says Ms Pura-Watson.

Kura and school leaders leant heavily on their school’s own resources, local iwi, support services and community networks to ensure learners and whÄnau had essentials. This included getting kai packs, basic care packages, household necessities, devices, and hard packs for learning to families.

"Educators, iwi and communities supporting MÄori learners and whÄnau have demonstrated what whanaungatanga and manaakitanga look like in action. They have provided extraordinary levels of support to their learners. However, the significant pressures on educators cannot be ignored," says Pura-Watson.

ERO received widespread feedback that tumuaki and principals worked around the clock to serve the kaupapa of their kura and schools, often putting their own wellbeing on the line. Tumuaki and leaders also played a critical role in providing stability and good communication for whÄnau, often acting as links between whÄnau and support services.

ERO’s research during the 2020 lockdowns showed the importance of having good communication to stay connected, build trust and ensure learners and whÄnau had access to the support they needed. It was clear in 2021, effective communication continued to play an important role in reducing anxiety among whÄnau.

"During the 2021 lockdowns, schools and kura said they experienced more effective and streamlined communication. Overall, they felt there was a more organised communication flow with a single point of contact for whÄnau, with tumuaki and school leaders providing relevant information from the daily Secretary of Education newsletters to keep people reassured and well informed," says Ms. Pura-Watson.

Ongoing issues expressed by schools and kura include a lack of digital and hard pack resources, identifying a shortage of materials suitable for a te ao MÄori curriculum.

For MÄori-medium providers, many kaiako had anticipated further lockdowns and were able to prepare learning packs and access to devices in advance, which helped with quickly setting up at-home learning and teaching.

"Where access to devices and internet connectivity were available, teachers, kaiako, learners and whÄnau generally felt more confident navigating digital learning than they had in 2020 and were adept at finding ways to incorporate learning into the day-to-day activities of the home" says Ms Pura-Watson.

About the reports:

ERO’s latest research reports - He Iho Ruruku - was conducted by Te UepÅ« Ä-Motu (ERO’s national MÄori review team) and Te Pou Mataaho (ERO’s specialist kaupapa MÄori research unit) in partnership with English-medium providers and MÄori-medium peak bodies and associated kura.

The reports are available on ERO’s website

He Iho Ruruku 2021: NgÄ Kura Ä Iwi perspectives: https://ero.govt.nz/our-research/he-iho-ruruku-nga-kura-a-iwi-perspectives He Iho Ruruku 2021: Te Aho Matua Kura Kaupapa MÄori perspectives: https://ero.govt.nz/our-research/he-iho-ruruku-te-aho-matua-perspectives He Iho Ruruku 2021: English medium perspectives: https://ero.govt.nz/our-research/he-iho-ruruku-english-medium-perspectives