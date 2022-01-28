Contractor appointed to lead upgrade of Wainuiomata Town Centre

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 10:19

Hutt City Council is investing in the heart of Wainuiomata with streetscape specialists John Fillmore Contracting Limited (JFC) appointed as Lead Contractor to complete work on the Wainuiomata Town Centre.

"The Queen Street upgrade will build on the momentum of some pretty significant developments over the last few years," says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Investments in the likes of the Les Dalton Dog Park, Masonic village, the new Countdown, and the mall re-development mean it makes absolute sense to upgrade the heart of Wainuiomata too."

JFC have been chosen to turn the design by Local Landscape Architecture Collective - based on the community’s vision - into reality. "JFC has extensive experience developing streetscapes in city centres, and they come highly recommended by other Councils," says Kara Puketapu-Dentice, Director of Economy and Development.

"Where possible, JFC will be working with local businesses and contractors to ensure the community directly benefits from the project not only when it is completed, but while it is being developed."

"This upgrade brings to life the aspirations of the community," says Councillor and Wainuiomata local Keri Brown. "We have worked alongside local businesses to help inform the work, and our goal is to enhance the area and encourage people to shop and play local."

The Wainuiomata Town Centre Upgrade is split into four stages to minimise disruption to retailers and the community. With a Lead Contractor now appointed, work on stage one of the upgrade will start mid-March 2022, following engagement with the Queen Street community on the planned construction work. Queen Street will remain open to traffic throughout the work.

Keep up to date on the project as it progresses and sign up for email updates at hutt.city/WainuiTownCentre