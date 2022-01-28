New date for SYNTHONY In The Bowl - New Plymouth District Council

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 12:21

SYNTHONY In The Bowl has been rescheduled to a new date of Saturday 23 April 2022.

Synthony, along with partners New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Venture Taranaki are proud to present the return of SYNTHONY In The Bowl - on a Covid-delayed schedule - with the biggest dance tracks from the past 30 years, performed by an Orchestra, DJs, singers and live performers at the beautiful Bowl of Brooklands.

"We understand the organiser’s decision to postpone Synthony’s February show given the circumstances, but are excited the performance will still be going ahead at the Bowl on ANZAC weekend, Saturday 23 April," says Teresa Turner, NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services.

Major events attract thousands of visitors to Taranaki, who stay in accommodation, dine out, shop and visit other attractions, adding to the vibrancy of our place. With new titles as the Most Liveable City and Sunniest Region in New Zealand, visitors still have countless reasons to come and explore Taranaki.

All tickets are automatically transferred to the new date of 23 April, 2022. If ticketholders can no longer attend on the rescheduled date, refunds can be requested via Ticketek.

SYNTHONY In The Bowl

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Tickets from SYNTHONY.com

-Please note in the event of bad weather, the SYNTHONY In The Bowl rain date is Sunday 24 April, 2022.