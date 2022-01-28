Royal Cam chick hatches as albatross breeding season ramps up

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 13:32

The toroa/northern royal albatross breeding season is well underway at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head on the Otago Peninsula with the arrival of this year’s Royal Cam star.

Department of Conservation (DOC) ranger Sharyn Broni says the 36 pairs nesting at the colony this season have all successfully laid an egg, and the chicks have started to hatch.

The chick that will feature on the Royal Cam livestream hatched in the incubator on Wednesday evening, the 11th chick to hatch this season. It was returned to the nest weighing a healthy 300g.

Royal Cam is a round-the-clock livestream hosted on DOC’s website and the Cornell Lab’s global network of live bird cams. Each season, it broadcasts a chosen chick’s journey from egg to fledgling, providing insight into the behaviour of these special birds and the work that goes into raising them.

"It’s great to see this season is shaping up as another successful one, with a good number of eggs and chicks," Sharyn Broni says.

"But while the colony is doing well, this species still faces plenty of challenges out in the wild. The latest bird threat classification report, released in December, saw the northern royal albatross’ conservation status worsen to Threatened - Nationally Vulnerable.

"The report says fisheries bycatch (primarily outside of New Zealand’s waters), and droughts or storm events associated with climate change, appear to be causing the decline.

"It’s a reminder that we can help by taking steps to reduce our contribution to climate change, and to dispose of plastic carefully as once it’s in the ocean, albatross can mistake it for food."

Otago Peninsula Ecotourism Trust operations manager Hoani Langsbury says, "all the staff at the Royal Albatross Centre are excited for the newly hatched chicks, which are a positive for tourism in Dunedin".

Sharyn Broni says the team at Taiaroa Head will be kept busy over the coming weeks as the hatching eggs and chicks are monitored closely.

Once an egg pips (when the chick punches a small hole in the eggshell to start the process of hatching), it is swapped with a dummy egg and taken from the nest to an incubator to prevent flystrike. This is when flies lay maggots on the egg or chick, which can quickly kill it during the three to six day hatching process.

Once hatched, the chick is returned to the nest. The parents will be in the guard stage for the next five or six weeks, meaning one will stay at the nest while the other spends a few days hunting for food. After that, they will leave the chick unguarded, except for feeding visits, until it fledges in September or October.

At this time of year, rangers work 12 hours a day to monitor chick health and weight, check for flystrike, ensure their first feed from parents goes smoothly, and to keep an eye on temperatures. An irrigation system is in place to keep the toroa cool.

Last season, the colony at Taiaroa Head had a record-breaking year, with 30 chicks fledging.

More info on Royal Cam, including a link to the livestream, is available here: https://www.doc.govt.nz/nature/native-animals/birds/birds-a-z/albatrosses/royal-albatross-toroa/royal-cam/