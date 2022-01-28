Environment Southland office closure - ES

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 14:00

As a precautionary measure, Environment Southland has closed its office today until further notice.

This is because we have been notified that a contact of a positive Covid-19 case has visited and met with staff in the last two days.

Our staff are well equipped to work from home until we get further information and can make a decision about reopening.

Staff are not required to self-isolate at this stage and field work can continue with safety precautions in place.

Environment Southland is not a location of interest. Please check the Ministry of Health’s website for current locations of interest.

Chief executive Rob Phillips says throughout this pandemic, we have always made the safety and wellbeing of our staff and community our highest priority.

"We now have systems well embedded that allow our staff to set up and work from home very quickly, so our services can continue.

"We really appreciate that the visitor to our office has been very open with us about their contact and this has allowed us to take precautionary measures."

Anybody needing to get in touch can still phone us on 0800 76 88 45 or email service@es.govt.nz.