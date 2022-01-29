Auckland Powerball player takes home $21 million

Saturday, 29 January, 2022 - 20:56

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $21 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The prize is made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the first Kiwi to win with Powerball in 2022, and the win comes a month after an Auckland player won $17 million with Powerball in the last draw of 2021.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.