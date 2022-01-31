Restricted fire season for Otago's Coastal and Clutha zones

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 08:01

Otago’s Coastal (Dunedin and Waitaki) and Clutha zones are now in a restricted fire season.

The restricted fire season came into effect from 8am today (Monday 31 Jan).

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says a permit is required to light a fire in open air in these areas.

"It’s easy to apply for a permit. Just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions," he says.

"There is a lot of long vegetation in the area which could be fuel for a fire and it is quickly drying out. This means a fire could spread very easily and get out of control.

"This summer’s la nina weather pattern has resulted in some unusually variable coastal conditions. While there is patchy rainfall forecast for some areas around Otago’s Coastal and Clutha zones, it's not falling everywhere and some spots within the zones are very dry."

In a restricted fire season there are some activities that do not need a permit, such as cultural cooking and barbecues.

"Even if a fire type doesn’t need a permit, any person who is lighting a fire will still need to take great care due to the overall fire danger," says Phil Marsh.

"Check the local weather conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz - if it’s hot, windy or the fire danger is high - please don’t light your fire - even if you have a permit.

"Prepare a safe spot away from nearby vegetation or properties, and be ready to extinguish the fire if necessary."

The Lakes Zone and Central Zone of the Otago Fire District remain in a prohibited fire season. No outdoor fires are permitted in these areas.

You can find more wildfire safety tips, and the fire season in your specific area, at www.checkitsalright.nz.