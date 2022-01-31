Selwyn residents to have their say on the district’s gambling venue rules

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 13:36

Selwyn residents are being asked to have their say on the number of gambling machines allowed in the district and where they can be placed.

The Council is required to review its gambling venue policy every three years and consultation on the Draft Gambling Venue Policy 2022 is now open.

The policy controls where in Selwyn Class 4 gambling (pokie machines) and TAB NZ venues can be established, and how many gaming machines can operate at each venue. The Council doesn’t have authority to:

control hours of operation of TAB or pokie venues close down an existing gambling venue be involved in decisions about what happens to proceeds of gambling.

There are currently 122 pokie machines operating at 13 venues in Selwyn district, all outside residential areas. There are no TAB NZ stand-alone venues in Selwyn.

The Council’s current gambling policy sets a cap of 114 pokie machines allowed in the district, although because of an error when setting the cap in 2018, this should have been 124 machines.

It also allows existing pokie machines to be moved to new venues, provided they keep the same number of machines and meet all other policy criteria. Machines are not allowed in residential areas.

The draft policy proposes keeping the same rules, with a maximum of 124 machines allowed in the district.

The Council wants to hear from residents on whether they agree with the proposed policy or would like to see changes in the settings, Council Group Manager Environmental Services Tim Harris says.

"We know gambling and gaming machines are things people feel strongly about and we want to make sure we’re getting it right with our settings. This includes the maximum number of pokie machines, the rules around relocating machines to new venues and whether gambling venues continue to be allowed only outside residential areas in the district."

You can find out more or have your say on the draft policy at selwyn.govt.nz/gambling.

Consultation closes at 5pm, Friday 4 March 2022.