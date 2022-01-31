Wither Hills Farm Park users urged to be aware of fire risk - Marlborough

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 14:05

Despite some rain forecast over the next week, the hot weather is set to continue in Marlborough and Council is asking people to take care when using the Wither Hills Farm Park.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, says although all of the farm park’s tracks remain open the current high fire risk means walkers, runners and mountain bikers are advised to exercise in the morning before 10.00 am when the fire risk is lower and stick to the lower tracks if it’s windy.

"Given the mixture of dry fuels, elevated fire danger and slope, if a fire does start it has the potential to spread very quickly placing park users at risk," Ms Tito said.

"We know many in our community enjoy walking, running and mountain biking on the Wither Hills for their physical health and well-being, but when the hills are so dry we need to consider the fire risk to those using the farm park."

"Council will continue to monitor the fire indices on a daily basis. If the hot days with drying winds continue and the indices reach critical levels Council will have no option but to close the Farm Park’s Upper/Valley tracks and the mountain bike park," she said.

But for now, if you’re planning on going up the Wither Hills make sure you heed the information on ‘The Burning Day’ signs at the park entrances. Please also remember that smoking is not permitted in the farm park.