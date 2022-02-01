Inappropriate conduct by Court custody officer - IPCA

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 09:56

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an Auckland District Court custody officer acted criminally when he repeatedly behaved in an unwanted and sexually inappropriate manner towards a colleague in 2018. The custody officer also subjected two other colleagues to this type of behaviour.

The custody officer was found to act inappropriately in other ways, such as using a gang call within hearing of the custody unit and sharing workplace video recordings on Snapchat.

The Authority was concerned about the wider culture of the custody unit as it transpired that other colleagues knew of the officer’s inappropriate behaviour and allowed it to continue. Senior Police officers addressed his behaviour as soon as they were made aware of it.

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty, says: "I am satisfied that, since the custody officer’s conduct came to light, Police have been working to improve the culture at the Auckland District Court Custody Unit and that they will continue to do so."

The Authority completed its investigation into this incident in February 2020 but delayed the release of its public report until after the conclusion of related court proceedings.