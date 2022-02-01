Children's Commissioner welcomes insights from ICM report into state care

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 12:48

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers is welcoming the release of the first Independent Children’s Monitor report into state care practices, which outlines the gaps in practice that must be addressed.

The Independent Children’s Monitor has today released its first annual comprehensive report into state care, which outlines how well Oranga Tamariki and other agencies are meeting National Care Standards (NCS) for mokopuna.

"This report is an insightful piece of work that shines a light on the very real gaps in Oranga Tamariki practice for mokopuna and the caregivers entrusted to care for them," Commissioner Eivers says.

"It is particularly concerning that Oranga Tamariki simply doesn’t have data on some of the essential aspects of the care for mokopuna, meaning the Unit cannot fully understand how they are meeting their obligations under NCS regulations.

"Nevertheless, I am pleased to see that Oranga Tamariki hasn’t shied away from the findings, and have committed to a programme of work to effect much needed change.

"Today’s report is hugely valuable, but it is only a start. The Unit’s next report will help us understand whether Oranga Tamariki has acted effectively and improved its practice.

"Our mokopuna deserve that."